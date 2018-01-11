3rd Annual Lobstah drop a success

The 3 rd Annual Downeast Lobstah Drop was again challenged by frigid temperatures and blustery winds, causing the cancellation of the bonfire and fireworks. Unhampered, the New Year’s Eve events, held at Washington Academy this year, went off without a hitch. The star attraction was once again Audio Body, shown here with kids from the audience playing their roles as human electronic instruments, and closing the show with a surprisingly low-tech but mesmerizing day-glo rope display. Photos by Bill Kitchen