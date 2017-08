by Lura Jackson

What began as a simple way to celebrate one of the major fishing industries in the Passamaquoddy region has evolved into a major foodie event featuring fine dining, local music, arts and crafts, and more. The 30th annual Salmon Festival in Eastport promises to wow its attendees with its artisanal theme and a wide range of new and returning offerings during the two days of events on Sept. 2-3.