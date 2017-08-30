3 Nations Anthology: Native, Canadian & New England Writers released

Resolute Bear Press announces the release of “3 Nations Anthology: Native, Canadian & New England Writers.” While much attention is focused on the border between Mexico and the United States, this book looks at the northeast, where Canada and New England share borders, boundaries, blood, and heritage. Some of the world’s highest tides surge in and out every day where successive waves of people have come and gone. Native and First Nations people have lived here for ten thousand years or more.