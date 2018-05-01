Machias

2018 ‘State of the Air’ report finds Maine air quality improved

 The American Lung Association’s 2018 “State of the Air” report found across the board improvements in several counties in the State of Maine. Of the 10 counties that received grades for ozone this year, six received improved grades, three maintained A’s from last year and one maintained a C grade.  For the first time in 3 years no Maine counties received failing grades for ozone.  This is in spite of a trend seen across the nation of higher ozone pollution levels.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 01,2018
