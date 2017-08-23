2017 Eastport Pirate Festival Announced

The Eastport Pirate Festival Committee has announced that the easternmost city in the USA will once again host the largest Pirate Festival in Northern New England and Atlantic Canada. Starting September 8th and continuing through Sunday, September 10th, your favorite pirate characters will once again descend on Eastport for a weekend of swashbuckling fun. As always, the festival sponsored events are free to the public.

The Festival Committee is sponsoring a number of contests to celebrate the occasion.