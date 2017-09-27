Machias

1st Annual Maine Gleaning Week will spotlight farm surplus rescue efforts

Healthy Acadia and the Maine Gleaning Network are thrilled to announce the first annual Maine Gleaning Week - Oct. 7-16. Maine Gleaning Week will feature a collection of gleaning events - farm surplus rescue efforts that will gather crops and food that might otherwise be left in the fields or go to waste - from farms, community gardens, and farmers’ markets; engaging communities in resourceful and equitable food system activities that help to provide healthy, fresh, local food for Mainers in need. 

Sep 27,2017
