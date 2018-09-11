Machias

1st Annual Machias Fiber Festival to bring vendors, artists to harvest fair

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Starting a local fiber festival is something Rhonda Craven dreamed of for many years, but when she and a local group of yarn enthusiasts got down to work, the event came together in only six weeks. 

“At the end of July we just said, ‘Let’s do this,’” said Craven. “In a month and a half, everything has just fallen into place and has gone very smoothly. I’ve got a great group of ladies. They just have been over the top wanting to help, volunteering.”

