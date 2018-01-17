Machias

$1M pledged to create longest trail in the world

by  Lura Jackson

In a momentous occasion for outdoor recreation enthusiasts, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant announced on January 3rd at the Garcelon Civic Center in St. Stephen that the province is committing $1 million to connecting St. Stephen with the Trans Canada trailhead in St. John. The connection is a key part of a larger vision that will see the Trans Canada Trail connected with the East Coast Greenway, thereby creating the longest trail in the world.

EditorJan 17,2018
