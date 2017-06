Photo The renowned 195th Army Band’s Concert Band plays at The Grand on Friday, July 7th. Submitted photo

On Friday, July 7th, at 7:30 p.m., The Grand presents, live on the Stanley Subaru Stage, a free, patriotic performance from the renowned 195th Army Band’s Concert Band. Admissions for this live music event are free. The Ellsworth American is a proud media sponsor for this wonderful event.