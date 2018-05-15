Machias

The 1948 Jonesboro Jets

by Phil Stuart

Local baseball certainly isn’t what it used to be.

At one time it was a very popular sport at the high school level.

Jonesboro has had a proud tradition of home grown baseball talent and some of that still exists today. After players graduated from high school, many stayed close to home and continued to play on the local town team.

The 1948 Jonesboro Jets town team proved to be a very talented group and were led by left-handed pitcher Cony Feeney who once had a tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinMay 15,2018
Related Posts
Machiasport youth attains highest rank in scouting
Elsie L. Nason
No image
Get ready for the 2nd Annual Hoops for Health