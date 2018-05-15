by Phil Stuart

Local baseball certainly isn’t what it used to be.

At one time it was a very popular sport at the high school level.

Jonesboro has had a proud tradition of home grown baseball talent and some of that still exists today. After players graduated from high school, many stayed close to home and continued to play on the local town team.

The 1948 Jonesboro Jets town team proved to be a very talented group and were led by left-handed pitcher Cony Feeney who once had a tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers.