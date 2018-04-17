Machias

18th Annual Smelt Fry & World Fish Migration Day Celebration to be held Sat.

Mark your calendars and join the Downeast Salmon Federation for a day of fisheries fun!  Over the years, these festivities have grown from a small community potluck centered on the commercial smelt harvest to a well-known regional event serving 500+ guests. This year the event will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Throughout downtown Columbia Falls, there will be activities and displays that feature the inspiring fisheries and conservation work of DSF and their partners.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinApr 17,2018
Related Posts
No image
Sea Wolves sweep Clipper Squads
No image
Time to end Senate obstructionism
No image
Wayne P. Torrey