Machias

11th WaCo Cancer Conference to spotlight new therapies

by Nancy Beal

Dr. Philip Brooks of Eastern Maine Medical Center’s CancerCare of Maine will be the featured speaker at next month’s Washington County Cancer Conference entitled “Cancer: There is Hope Here in Washington County,” scheduled for Friday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pellon Center in Machias. It will be the eleventh year that a consortium of health care providers and supporters has mounted the daylong event in the Sunrise County.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanSep 25,2018
Related Posts
Steuben library selects May artist
No image
Letter to the Editor - Cobscook Friends endorse Medicaid Expansion
No image
Letter to the Editor
Advertisement