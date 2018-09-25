11th WaCo Cancer Conference to spotlight new therapies

by Nancy Beal

Dr. Philip Brooks of Eastern Maine Medical Center’s CancerCare of Maine will be the featured speaker at next month’s Washington County Cancer Conference entitled “Cancer: There is Hope Here in Washington County,” scheduled for Friday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pellon Center in Machias. It will be the eleventh year that a consortium of health care providers and supporters has mounted the daylong event in the Sunrise County.