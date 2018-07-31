Machias

“Peter Rabbit” next in free boxcar movie series

 

Watching movies outdoors might be a thing of the past in some places, but the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) has made it a regular occurence in Machias. Every other Saturday night families can stretch out in front of historic Station 1898 and watch current movies projected onto a real boxcar.

On Saturday, Aug. 4, MBACC will be showing 2018’s family film “Peter Rabbit” at dusk, as soon as it’s dark enough to project the movie. Sunset is at 7 p.m. that day, making start time approximately 7:30 p.m.

DylanJul 31,2018
