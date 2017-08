The Grand announces the next film in its Musical Grand Matinees series: “Les Miserables.” On Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. The Grand’s brand new digital cinema projection system will make it possible to see on the giant Coastal Eye Care screen, and as it was made to be seen, the Broadway hit re-imagined for the silver screen. As with “Les Miserables,” Musical Grand Matinees screen on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.