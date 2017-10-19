Machias

“I Hear Washington County Singing” Songs, poems, and historic music of Washington County

Woodsmen, fishermen, sailors, farmers, hunters, poaches, and Puritans: all from Downeast Maine. Our ancestors, varied as they were, had at least one thing in common: They all sang “with open mouths and strong melodious songs.” On Monday, Oct. 23 Kris Paprocki, music teacher at Pembroke, Perry, and Charlotte Elementary Schools, will present the historic music of Washington County, most of it written by the men and women who lived here. 

