‘When I think of leaving, I don’t want to leave these people’

by Ruth Leubecker

Jan Rhenow, not one to age in place, nonetheless has mixed feelings about leaving her parishioners at Jacksonville United Methodist Church.

“This church and these people are just wonderful,” reflects Rhenow. “But I’m leaving. Finally retiring at the end of June. I want to play a little bit while I can.”

Rhenow, who has ministered at the Jacksonville church for three years, has been a spirited, somewhat unconventional presence in the church community. She admits to “a very colorful past.”