‘Rent Smart’ renter’s class offered in Washington County
Downeast Community Partners (DCP) and Next Step Domestic Violence Project are collaborating to offer a renter’s education class in Machias this spring. “Rent Smart” focuses on the knowledge and skills essential for a successful renting experience. It challenges participants to know and understand their rights and responsibilities as a tenant, and to know and understand the rights and responsibilities of their landlord. Emphasis is on forming a strong partnership between tenant and landlord.