Machias

‘Rent Smart’ renter’s class offered in Washington County

Downeast Community Partners (DCP) and Next Step Domestic Violence Project are collaborating to offer a renter’s education class in Machias this spring. “Rent Smart” focuses on the knowledge and skills essential for a successful renting experience. It challenges participants to know and understand their rights and responsibilities as a tenant, and to know and understand the rights and responsibilities of their landlord. Emphasis is on forming a strong partnership between tenant and landlord.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorApr 04,2018
Related Posts
Financial literacy writes new chapters
Small crowd raises $254K at Beals town meeting
No image
Clipper men 3-1-1