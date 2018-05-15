‘Pin Ups on Tour’ brings 1940s variety show to Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A variety and burlesque show designed to capture the mood of the 1940s will take place in Machias on Sunday, May 20 at the Lee Pellon Center.

“Pin Ups on Tour” recreates the energy of a USO show with the music, singing and dancing of WWII. In keeping with their theme, the group always offers free admission to veterans and active-duty military personnel. Those tickets must be picked up in advance online, at the Legion in Machias, or at Skywalker’s Bar and Grille.