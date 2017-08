by Ruth Leubecker

“When my husband died I said what am I going to do? My kids said you always wanted ; to run a B&B, so go find one.”

So said Cynthia McDonough last week. Since June, 1 as the happy, proud owner of the Riverside Inn in East Machias, the move has been an eye-opening experience. Mostly since she has been by herself since the beginning and readily admits she has no experience in running such an establishment.