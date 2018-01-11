‘Guagus boys defeat Shead

by Phil Stuart

The Narraguagus boys’ team got wiped out by graduation last year and had to go into the 2017-18 basketball season facing a very demanding schedule against some of the top teams in northern Maine Class D, C and B.

Ryan Fletcher’s Knights picked up their first victory of the season on Dec. 19 when they hosted the Shead Tigers of Eastport at Harrington.

The host Knights got off to a great start against Nick Bradbury’s Tigers. ‘Gugagus outscored the Tigers 18-0 in the first eight minutes and held a the edge at the halftime break.