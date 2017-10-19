‘Blues Giant’ Whelan is Eastport-bound

The Eastport Arts Center is excited to announce a concert by blues-inspired Americana guitarist and songwriter Sid Whelan on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Known for well-crafted lyrics and harmonically-rich guitar voicings, Whelan, a songwriting student of Steve Earle, writes songs which tackle difficult themes of contemporary American life. For his Eastport show, Whelan will perform songs in his signature style from his three albums: 2013’s “Flood Waters Rising,” 2015’s “The Story of Ike Dupree,” 2018’s upcoming “Waiting for Payday,” as well as classics from the American blues canon.