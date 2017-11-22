‘The opposite of addiction is engagement’

by Cathleen London, M.D.

Addiction. It is plaguing our nation. For some it is their dirty secret. For others they scurry away - not in my town. Yet these same people do not acknowledge their own struggles. Addiction is not just drugs and alcohol. We are a nation addicted. Just look at our epidemic of obesity. That is food addiction. Look at the number of sexual predators – at least look at the victims – men and women – you have evidence of addiction everywhere.