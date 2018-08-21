Machias

‘The Greatest Showman’ wraps up summer movie series

The Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will show “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.

The musical tells the story of PT Barnum’s creation of the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

All boxcar movies are free and take place on the lawn of Station 1898 on Route 1 in Machias. The movies are projected onto a historic boxcar and begin at dusk. Sunset is at 7:30, so plan to arrive around that time. Bring blankets chairs and snacks!

For more information, contact the Chamber by calling 255-4402.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanAug 21,2018
Related Posts
Washington Academy’s 2018 Academic Awards
Fara from The Orkney Islands to play in Calais May 3
No image
John H Olsen
Advertisement