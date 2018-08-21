‘The Greatest Showman’ wraps up summer movie series

The Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will show “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.

The musical tells the story of PT Barnum’s creation of the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

All boxcar movies are free and take place on the lawn of Station 1898 on Route 1 in Machias. The movies are projected onto a historic boxcar and begin at dusk. Sunset is at 7:30, so plan to arrive around that time. Bring blankets chairs and snacks!

For more information, contact the Chamber by calling 255-4402.